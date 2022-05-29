ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court issues notice to NAB in reference against Hafeez Sheikh

INP 29 May, 2022

KARACHI: Accountability Court Karachi on Saturday issued notice to the NAB prosecutor in a graft reference against former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh.

Hafeez Sheikh and other accused were present during the court’s hearing. A co-accused Salman Siddiqui submitted the bail amount of Rs100,000 in the court.

The court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over a petition of the accused challenging jurisdiction of the court. “The court could not hear the reference after amendment in the NAB ordinance”, defence lawyers argued.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until June 25.

Accountability Court Karachi on Friday granted interim bail to former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh in corruption reference pertaining to procurement and implementation of customs computerised system pilot project.

The NAB court granted interim bail to Sheikh against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The former minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was named as one of the co-accused in the corruption reference pertaining to illegalities in procurement and implementation of customs computerised system pilot project and causing a loss to the national exchequer to the tune of US11.125 million.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted transitory protective bail to Shaikh in a corruption reference. It is pertinent to mention here that former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh arrived in Karachi on May 18 from United States via Dubai.

NAB Hafeez Sheikh Accountability Court Karachi NAB prosecutor

Comments

1000 characters

Court issues notice to NAB in reference against Hafeez Sheikh

IMF staff-level agreement: Miftah expects it in June, explains its criticality

PM ready to sign ‘charter of economy’: finance minister

Potential sectors evading taxes: Finance Bill may introduce ‘windfall levy’

PDCs: ECC approves Rs62.27bn for energy ministry

Pakistan-India water talks tomorrow

SC slots: Justice Isa for following principle of seniority

Collection of taxes, duties: IR field offices to observe extended work hours on Monday, Tuesday

UN report highlights again threat to Pakistan posed by Afghan-based TTP terrorists

NAB chairman’s slot: Former SC judge termed strong contender

Imran says will move court over ‘violence’ against party workers

Read more stories