Court issues notice to NAB in reference against Hafeez Sheikh

KARACHI: Accountability Court Karachi on Saturday issued notice to the NAB prosecutor in a graft reference against former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh.

Hafeez Sheikh and other accused were present during the court’s hearing. A co-accused Salman Siddiqui submitted the bail amount of Rs100,000 in the court.

The court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over a petition of the accused challenging jurisdiction of the court. “The court could not hear the reference after amendment in the NAB ordinance”, defence lawyers argued.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until June 25.

Accountability Court Karachi on Friday granted interim bail to former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh in corruption reference pertaining to procurement and implementation of customs computerised system pilot project.

The NAB court granted interim bail to Sheikh against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The former minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was named as one of the co-accused in the corruption reference pertaining to illegalities in procurement and implementation of customs computerised system pilot project and causing a loss to the national exchequer to the tune of US11.125 million.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted transitory protective bail to Shaikh in a corruption reference. It is pertinent to mention here that former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh arrived in Karachi on May 18 from United States via Dubai.