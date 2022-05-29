ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
May 29, 2022
Business & Finance

Collection of govt receipts, duties, taxes: Certain branches to observe extended hours on 30th, 31st: SBP

Recorder Report 29 May, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced opening of concerned branches for collection of government receipts, duties and taxes on May 31, 2022.

In order to facilitate the collection of government receipts/duties/taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm on 30th and 31st May 2022, respectively.

Accordingly NIFT has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8:00 pm on May 31, 2022 (Tuesday) for same day clearing of payment instruments.

All banks are advised to keep their concerned branches open on 31st May 2022 (Tuesday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

