May 29, 2022
Business & Finance

OMEGA: Revealing the true character of inspiring women

Press Release 29 May, 2022

KARACHI: Captured in a new series of black and white portraits and videos, the Swiss watchmaker OMEGA is revealing the unique personalities of its inspiring female ambassadors. In this intimate campaign, each woman is shown with her choice of watch – and the words she lives her life by.

My Choice is the latest continuation of OMEGA’s historic bond with women. For more than 100 years, the company has delivered ladies’ timepieces of true reliability, beauty and versatility – helping to support everyone from nurses and aviators, through to artists and actresses.

Today, OMEGA is proud to be represented around the world by a strong family of female stars. For the latest shoot, the brand was joined by the actresses Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, So-hee Han and Dongyu Zhou as well as the models Kaia Gerber and Kiko Mizuhara, and legendary athlete Allyson Felix. Free to express themselves through style and words, each star was given the space to show their true character.

The result brings together a selection of classic yet fast moving portraits. In front of the camera, they each show the woman they are today, yet also the confidence they have for the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

