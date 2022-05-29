Youm-e-Takbir marked with zeal, fervour

LAHORE: With the theme: ‘Na Jhukay thay Na Jhuken gay’, Youm-e-Takbir, commemorating historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998, was observed on Saturday with national zeal and fervour.

While the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced 10-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song to highlight the importance of this day.

Armed Forces have paid tribute to all those who worked selflessly, stayed steadfast against all odds and made Pakistan a nuclear power.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan made its defense invincible by detonating a nuclear device at Chaghi, and the Pakistani nation celebrates this historic event every year as “Youm- e- Takbeer”.

It may be noted that the name “Youm-e-Takbeer” was suggested by Syed Ghazanfar Abbas, father of former IG Police and Member Punjab Public Service Commission Syed Ibn-e- Hussain, in recognition of which the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif awarded Syed Ghazanfar Abbas with the Certificate of Honor.

The PML-N leaders said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan the first of the Islamic world and seventh of the world nuclear power, while rejecting all kind of pressure and inducement.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022