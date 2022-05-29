ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Youm-e-Takbir marked with zeal, fervour

Recorder Report 29 May, 2022

LAHORE: With the theme: ‘Na Jhukay thay Na Jhuken gay’, Youm-e-Takbir, commemorating historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998, was observed on Saturday with national zeal and fervour.

While the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced 10-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song to highlight the importance of this day.

Armed Forces have paid tribute to all those who worked selflessly, stayed steadfast against all odds and made Pakistan a nuclear power.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan made its defense invincible by detonating a nuclear device at Chaghi, and the Pakistani nation celebrates this historic event every year as “Youm- e- Takbeer”.

It may be noted that the name “Youm-e-Takbeer” was suggested by Syed Ghazanfar Abbas, father of former IG Police and Member Punjab Public Service Commission Syed Ibn-e- Hussain, in recognition of which the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif awarded Syed Ghazanfar Abbas with the Certificate of Honor.

The PML-N leaders said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan the first of the Islamic world and seventh of the world nuclear power, while rejecting all kind of pressure and inducement.”

