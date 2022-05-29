ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Siemens Mobility wins $8.7bn high-speed rail deal in Egypt

Reuters 29 May, 2022

BERLIN: Egypt has signed a contract with industrial manufacturing company Siemens’ rail and traffic unit and its consortium partners to build about 2,000 kilometres of high-speed railways, the German group said on Saturday.

The deal between Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and a consortium of Siemens Mobility, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors will create the world’s sixth largest high-speed rail system, Siemens said.

“It is the biggest order in the history of Siemens”, Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch said in a statement.

The project is part of Egypt’s extensive transport infrastructure investments over the past few years.

Once completed, Egypt’s high-speed network will consist of three rail lines: the one to link its Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts Siemens had dubbed a “Suez Canal on rails” in September, and the two lines announced on Saturday.

Siemens added that its subsidiary’s share in the project is worth 8.1 billion euros ($8.69 billion) and includes the initial contract of 2.7 billion euros for the first line signed in September.

Siemens Suez Canal National Authority for Tunnels

Comments

1000 characters

Siemens Mobility wins $8.7bn high-speed rail deal in Egypt

IMF staff-level agreement: Miftah expects it in June, explains its criticality

PM ready to sign ‘charter of economy’: finance minister

Potential sectors evading taxes: Finance Bill may introduce ‘windfall levy’

PDCs: ECC approves Rs62.27bn for energy ministry

Pakistan-India water talks tomorrow

SC slots: Justice Isa for following principle of seniority

Collection of taxes, duties: IR field offices to observe extended work hours on Monday, Tuesday

UN report highlights again threat to Pakistan posed by Afghan-based TTP terrorists

NAB chairman’s slot: Former SC judge termed strong contender

Imran says will move court over ‘violence’ against party workers

Read more stories