ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Abramovich says owning Chelsea ‘honour of lifetime’ as sale set for completion

AFP 28 May, 2022

LONDON: Roman Abramovich said Saturday owning Chelsea had been the “honour of a lifetime” after the Premier League club said the sale to a consortium led by Todd Boehly, the co-owner of baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, was expected to be completed by Monday.

Chelsea were put on the market in early March, days before Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion,” Abramovich said in a statement after the British government and the Premier League approved the £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) takeover.

“It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this club,” the 55-year-old Russian said in a statement.

“As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.”

Chelsea reach final agreement for sale of club to Boehly-led consortium

The British government describes Abramovich as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Abramovich is also the target of European Union sanctions.

The government does not want Abramovich to receive any of the proceeds from the sale, which will instead go into a frozen bank account to be used for charitable purposes.

“Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium,” the club said on Saturday.

“It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday.”

The consortium is led by Boehly, but California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital will own a majority of the shares in the club.

Other investors include US billionaire Mark Walter, who is Boehly’s co-owner at the Dodgers, and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

UK government in talks with ‘international partners’ over Chelsea sale

The Portuguese government has also ratified the sale. Portugal’s approval was required because Abramovich holds a passport for the European nation.

‘Incredible years’

Chelsea have been transformed since Abramovich bought them in 2003 for just £140 million at a time when Manchester United and Arsenal were the dominant forces in the Premier League.

The Russian routinely bankrolled blockbuster transfers and was rewarded with a staggering 19 major trophies in his 19-year reign – including five Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs.

Chelsea agree sale to Boehly consortium for record $5.2bn

“I would like to thank all the club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years,” Abramovich continued.

“The ownership of this club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this club can achieve.

“My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the men’s and women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.”

Chelsea Roman Abramovich Premier League club Chelsea Football Club

Comments

1000 characters

Abramovich says owning Chelsea ‘honour of lifetime’ as sale set for completion

'Sasta Petrol Sasta Diesel' scheme to benefit Pakistan's lowest income group: Miftah

At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria

Did not take anything from government in 12.5 years, PM Shehbaz tells court

Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location

Russian army confirms capture of Ukraine's Lyman town

'Tomorrow will be better': Shanghai inches towards COVID re-opening

Chelsea reach final agreement for sale of club to Boehly-led consortium

On anniversary of nuclear tests, PM Shehbaz vows to make Pakistan an economic power

Secondary market yields fall: SBP again conducts long-duration OMO

No conflict over 'Uncle Toni' as Auger-Aliassime faces Nadal

Read more stories