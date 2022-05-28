ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
May 28, 2022
Shah Rukh’s son cleared in drugs case

Reuters 28 May, 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have dropped a case against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship last year on suspicion of having drugs on him.

India’s main drug law enforcement agency, the Narcotics Control Board (NCB), said on Friday it was dropping the case against Aryan Khan, 24, and five others due to a lack of “sufficient evidence”, while pressing charges against 14 others.

Son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in custody in drugs probe

Khan’s arrest had polarised broadcast and social media in the Bollywood-obsessed country, with some saying he was being targeted for being the son of a Muslim celebrity in mainly Hindu India.

Shah Rukh Khan Narcotics Control Board Bollywood superstar

