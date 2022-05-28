ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Pakistan

AC grants interim bail to Hafeez Sheikh

INP 28 May, 2022

KARACHI: Accountability Court Karachi on Friday granted interim bail to former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh in a corruption reference pertaining to procurement and implementation of customs computerised system pilot project.

The former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh appeared before an accountability court in a corruption reference here on Friday.

The NAB court granted interim bail to Sheikh against surety bonds worth Rs100,000. The accountability also issued notice to the NAB prosecutor.

The court adjourned the further proceedings till May 28.

NAB accountability court Hafeez Sheikh corruption

