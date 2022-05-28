ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Pakistan

Wah Engineering College organises job fair

Press Release 28 May, 2022

WAH CANTT: Wah Engineering College, University of Wah organised 11th Open House & Job Fair on 12 May. Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah welcomed the chief guest upon his arrival. A total of 66 final year projects were exhibited by the undergraduate students from multiple departments including Electrical, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Chemical, Civil, Mechanical Engineering Technology and Computer Science. 70 representatives from 24 well-reputed organisations including POF, Wah Nobel Group, Air Weapons Complex, Maritime Technologies Complex, NESCOM, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Taxila, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Civil Aviation Authority, Deewan Cement Limited and various well-reputed private industrial setups attended this significant event.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the students. The company representatives conducted interviews of the graduating students for their future placements in their respective setups.

The chief guest visited different stalls and lauded the hard work and accomplished projects of the students. Later on, he distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winners and runners-up project teams from each department.

