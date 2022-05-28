Sixth case of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Two more wild polio cases have been confirmed from North Waziristan, leaving young boy and a girl paralyzed, health officials confirmed on Friday.

According to them, both children are 18-months old and belong to Mir Ali. The female child had onset of paralysis on May 10 and the male child on 11 May 11.

Both cases were confirmed by the Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad on Thursday, May 26. This is the sixth case in North Waziristan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa this year.