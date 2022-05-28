ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sixth case of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

NNI 28 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Two more wild polio cases have been confirmed from North Waziristan, leaving young boy and a girl paralyzed, health officials confirmed on Friday.

According to them, both children are 18-months old and belong to Mir Ali. The female child had onset of paralysis on May 10 and the male child on 11 May 11.

Both cases were confirmed by the Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad on Thursday, May 26. This is the sixth case in North Waziristan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa this year.

polio North Waziristan National Institute of Health polio case

Comments

1000 characters

Sixth case of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

NAB, electoral bills sail through Senate as well

Wheat import: FO says govt in talks with Russia

FTO declares Workers Welfare Fund a non-tax levy

KE demands natural gas instead of costly RLNG

ECC’s nod needed to convert Rs202.8bn OGDCL TFCs into PIBs

Relief package on electricity likely to stay

Private hospitals, NGOs, charities not having STRNs: FBR to charge 3pc more sales tax

Targeted fuel subsidies: Govt may make allocations in FY23 budget

Shah Rukh’s son cleared in drugs case

Steel sector: net margins of listed companies shrink in 5 years

Read more stories