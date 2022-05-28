ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy War College holds 51st convocation

Press Release 28 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Convocation ceremony of 51st Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the graduation ceremony as chief guest.

Degrees were conferred to 98 graduates, comprising 57 officers from Pakistan Navy, 04 from Pak Army, 05 from Pakistan Air Force and 32 officers from friendly countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Yemen.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff underlined that the rapidly transforming regional geo-strategic environment requires vigilance coupled with operational alacrity to augment combat potential. He said that Pakistan is faced with unprecedented maritime challenges as our over ambitious adversary is pursuing a massive build-up of conventional naval forces. Naval Chief further underscored that Pakistan is a peace loving country and seek harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries; however, this desire for peace must not be taken as a sign of weakness.

Earlier, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College apprised the audience about various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants during the Staff Course.

The ceremony was attended by military officers, civil dignitaries and families of graduating officers.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Pakistan Navy War College PNWC

