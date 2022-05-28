ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gasoil cracks post first weekly rise

Reuters 28 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed for a fourth straight session on Friday, posting their first weekly rise in four, partly lifted by expectations for recovering demand in China as Shanghai gears up to come out of lockdown in the coming days.

Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil surged to $42.21 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a fresh high since May 11.

The cracks were at $40.68 per barrel a day earlier, and have gained nearly 21% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

“China’s State Council will soon remove traffic restrictions on trucks that depart from low-Covid risk zones and reduce administration fees in a bid to smoothen freight transport and logistics hitches – which will translate to improving diesel demand,” Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research said in a note.

Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China’s financial hub, is set to finally emerge from its lockdown on June 1 after new infections have dropped sharply.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at a premium of $4.38 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a premium of $4.11 per barrel a day earlier.

The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil remained unchanged at $5.50 a barrel on Friday, Refinitiv data showed.

China’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are on track to post their first major decline this year, as high prices and weak manufacturing due to Covid-19 lockdowns crimp demand for the super-chilled fuel.

Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for weekly gains, supported by a prospect of a tight market due to rising gasoline consumption in the United States in summer, and also the possibility of an EU ban on Russian oil.

Refinitiv Eikon data Gasoil Dubai crude

Comments

1000 characters

Gasoil cracks post first weekly rise

NAB, electoral bills sail through Senate as well

Wheat import: FO says govt in talks with Russia

FTO declares Workers Welfare Fund a non-tax levy

KE demands natural gas instead of costly RLNG

ECC’s nod needed to convert Rs202.8bn OGDCL TFCs into PIBs

Relief package on electricity likely to stay

Private hospitals, NGOs, charities not having STRNs: FBR to charge 3pc more sales tax

Targeted fuel subsidies: Govt may make allocations in FY23 budget

Shah Rukh’s son cleared in drugs case

Steel sector: net margins of listed companies shrink in 5 years

Read more stories