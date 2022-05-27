ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
ASC 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.17%)
AVN 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.98%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.23%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.68%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.69%)
GGGL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.95%)
GGL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.7%)
GTECH 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.07%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.67%)
MLCF 28.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.01%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
PRL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.19%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.45%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.9%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.32%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.65%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.62%)
TRG 82.64 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.18%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
WAVES 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By 78 (1.84%)
BR30 15,909 Increased By 422.8 (2.73%)
KSE100 43,129 Increased By 587.1 (1.38%)
KSE30 16,394 Increased By 251.2 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Voting rights for overseas Pakistanis have not been revoked: law minister

  • Azam Nazeer Tarar says government wants to give them representation in Senate and National Assembly
BR Web Desk 27 May, 2022

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified on Friday that the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis have not been revoked following the passage of The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The National Assembly on Thursday approved the Elections Amendment Bill 2022 and the Senate has also passed the bill. It was reported that the amendment seeks to restrain overseas Pakistanis from participating in elections.

But at a presser, Tarar said: "Overseas Pakistanis are a great asset of Pakistan, their right to vote in Pakistan has not been ended, we want to give them representation in Senate and National Assembly."

The bill also seeks to scrap electronic voting in elections. On this, Tarar said that the matter regarding Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) had been left to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which had said in front of the Supreme Court that if elections were to be held, this should be done within six to eight months and this is not enough time to figure out the logistics of electronic voting.

"The ECP said it would not be possible to conduct elections through EVM or the internet given the short period of time," Tarar said.

The minister said the ECP had given its views after reviewing the internet connection, electricity problems in several parts of Pakistan, and the training that would need to be given to polling staff.

NA okays Election Act amendment that seeks to scrap electronic voting

He said recent legislation is only aimed at enabling the ECP to devise a strategy to ensure the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis in a transparent manner.

Overseas Pakistan Azam Nazeer Tarar The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Voting rights for overseas Pakistanis have not been revoked: law minister

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Calling off sit-in is not sign of weakness: Imran Khan

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

PBC proposes targeted fuel subsidy, reduction in work week

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Senate passes NAB law amendment bill, Election Act amendment

Beijing says Blinken speech ‘smears China’

Taliban dismiss UN concerns on women's rights in Afghanistan

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

Read more stories