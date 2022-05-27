ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.93%)
Sports

Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series

AFP Updated 27 May, 2022

DHAKA: Asitha Fernando finished with a career-best 6-51 as Sri Lanka thrashed hosts Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test on Friday to win the series 1-0.

The visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 169 runs in their second innings with the 24-year-old playing a starring role at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Oshada Fernando then hit an unbeaten 21 to ease Sri Lanka to a devastating win.

Play had resumed on the fifth and final day with the hosts at a precarious 34-4 and Sri Lanka upped the pressure when Kasun Rajitha bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for 23 in the eighth over.

Shakib Al Hasan (58) and Liton Das (52) then held on through the first session with a mix of caution and aggression.

Shakib’s counter-attack saw him hit Rajitha for three fours in one over, forcing Sri Lanka to widen their field set-up, while Liton played an anchor role after resuming on one overnight.

Mathews, de Sliva guide Sri Lanka to 210-4 in Bangladesh Test

But Asitha claimed both scalps soon after the lunch break, claiming four of the last five wickets after dispatching openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tamim Iqbal the previous day.

Sri Lanka made 506 runs in the first innings after bowling out Bangladesh for 365.

The first Test in Chittagong ended in a draw.

