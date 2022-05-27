ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
ASC 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.17%)
AVN 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.98%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.23%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.68%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.69%)
GGGL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.95%)
GGL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.7%)
GTECH 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.07%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.67%)
MLCF 28.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.01%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
PRL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.19%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.45%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.9%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.32%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.65%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.62%)
TRG 82.64 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.18%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
WAVES 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By 78 (1.84%)
BR30 15,909 Increased By 422.8 (2.73%)
KSE100 43,129 Increased By 587.1 (1.38%)
KSE30 16,394 Increased By 251.2 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil on track for weekly rise amid global supply concerns

Reuters Updated 27 May, 2022

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for weekly gains, supported by a prospect of a tight market due to rising gasoline consumption in the United States in summer, and also the possibility of an EU ban on Russian oil.

Brent crude was up 58 cents, or 0.5%, at $117.98 at 0844 GMT, and was on track for a gain of about 5% this week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 27 cents, or 0.2%, at $114.36 a barrel. WTI is set for a weekly gain of about 1%. “Oil prices have risen to the highest level since end of March, benefiting from renewed declines in US oil inventories,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

US gasoline stocks fell by 482,000 barrels last week to 219.7 million barrels, US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The start of summer driving season in the United States normally entails increased consumption. “The US driving season and strong travel demand should help (prices).

With supply growth lagging demand growth, the oil market is likely to stay undersupplied. Hence, we remain positive in our outlook for crude prices,“ Staunovo added.

Both benchmark crude contracts were also supported as the European Commission continued to seek unanimous support of all 27 EU member states for its proposed new sanctions against Russia, with Hungary posing a stumbling block.

A top Hungarian aide said the country needed 3-1/2 to 4 years to shift away from Russian crude and make huge investments to adjust its economy. Hungary could not back the EU’s proposed oil embargo until there was a deal on all issues, the aide said.

“The combination of actual loss of supply and the increasing refusal to accept supply from Russia will see these commodities (oil and gas) move considerably higher,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

Oil rises 2%, set for another weekly rise on supply concerns

Prices have gained about 50% so far this year.

OPEC+ is set to stick to last year’s oil production deal at its June 2 meeting and raise July output targets by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

The OPEC+ members would thereby rebuff Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

Crude Oil Brent oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil on track for weekly rise amid global supply concerns

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Voting rights for overseas Pakistanis have not been revoked: law minister

Calling off sit-in is not sign of weakness: Imran Khan

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

PBC proposes targeted fuel subsidy, reduction in work week

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Senate passes NAB law amendment bill, Election Act amendment

Beijing says Blinken speech ‘smears China’

Taliban dismiss UN concerns on women's rights in Afghanistan

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

Read more stories