ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.93%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.71%)
ASL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.05%)
AVN 82.95 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.94%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.84%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
FNEL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.11%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.17%)
GGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.02%)
GTECH 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.04%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.32%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.67%)
MLCF 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.52%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.49%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.27%)
TPL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 84.74 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.75%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.57%)
WAVES 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.41%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.13%)
YOUW 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.9%)
BR100 4,356 Increased By 123.4 (2.92%)
BR30 16,193 Increased By 706.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 43,485 Increased By 942.9 (2.22%)
KSE30 16,564 Increased By 421.3 (2.61%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan firms in volatile trade, economic slowdown concerns linger

Reuters 27 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed against a weakening dollar on Friday, after swinging sharply between gains and losses, and was set for a weekly drop against the greenback as new data highlighted the challenges confronting the country’s economy.

The global dollar index has extended a fall from a 20-year high this week, hitting a one-month low of 101.43 on Friday as traders reconsidered bets on aggressive tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

But the yuan’s gains have not kept pace as coronavirus lockdowns continue to hobble activity in the world’s second-largest economy.

Profits at China’s industrial firms fell at their fastest pace in two years in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, with high raw material prices and supply chain chaos caused by COVID-19 curbs squeezing margins and disrupting factory activity.

Traders said market worries about the lack of economic momentum domestically would keep the yuan under pressure, but diverging investor views were heightening exchange rate volatility.

“Overseas the feeling is China’s economy is weak. The offshore yuan is biased weaker and that’s dragging on the onshore yuan,” said a trader at a Chinese bank. “At the moment the yuan is swinging back and forth too much, and even if you’re positioned right you’re not necessarily making money.”

Yuan hits near one-week low

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.7387 per dollar, its softest in a week.

Onshore spot yuan opened at 6.7600 per dollar, its weakest point of the day before firming nearly 400 pips to 6.7205.

By midday its gains had moderated and it was changing hands at 6.7365 per dollar, just 14 pips firmer than Thursday’s late session close.

The offshore yuan strengthened to 6.756 per dollar.

Raymond Yeung, Greater China chief economist at ANZ, said that China’s lockdowns have been one of the key contributing factors to recent weakness in global equities and FX volatility, with recent large consecutive monthly outflows from yuan bonds pushing the currency down further.

That may continue amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s insistence on maintaining the country’s stringent zero-COVID policy.

“Even with small number of cases the authorities may call for high-intensity restrictions that will dampen economic activities, posing a major policy uncertainty in the region,” he said in a note.

Yen Dollar Chinese yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan firms in volatile trade, economic slowdown concerns linger

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Govt takes major step to hurt PTI’s electoral prospects

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

Read more stories