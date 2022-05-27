ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.49%)
ASC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.06%)
ASL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.58%)
AVN 83.55 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (6.7%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.42%)
FFL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.07%)
GGGL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.86%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.83%)
GTECH 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.63%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.86%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.64%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.67%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.78%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.87%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
PRL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.15%)
PTC 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.64%)
TELE 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.08%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.17%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.32%)
TRG 84.60 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (3.57%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.35%)
WAVES 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.22%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.5%)
YOUW 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
BR100 4,342 Increased By 109.4 (2.58%)
BR30 16,085 Increased By 598.5 (3.86%)
KSE100 43,410 Increased By 868.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 16,547 Increased By 404.4 (2.51%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Altomare rallies to topple Lee in LPGA Match-Play

AFP 27 May, 2022

LOS ANGELES: American Brittany Altomare rallied to beat top-seeded Minjee Lee 2&1 on Thursday in round-robin play at the LPGA Match-Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Australia’s world number four Lee, who arrived in Nevada fresh off a victory in the Founders Cup, was 3-up through seven holes, but she couldn’t make a birdie on the back nine as Altomare, a US Solheim Cup player, roared back.

Altomare won five of seven holes to take a 2-up lead through 14 that she wouldn’t relinquish.

“Minjee’s such a great player, I knew I had to be on my game today,” Altomare said. “I was a little bit disappointed with the way I started out, but I’ve learned in Solheim you just never know what’s going to happen in a match.

“You’ve just got to stay patient and play your game.”

Altomare said a solid shot out of a fairway bunker at the sixth boosted her confidence, and even though Lee responded with a birdie to win the seventh, she felt that was a turning point.

“I started feeling good after that,” she said.

Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan, ranked 63rd in the 64-strong field and playing on a sponsor’s invite, notched her second straight victory.

After beating second seeded Thai Atthaya Thitikul on Thursday, she beat “good friend” Alison Lee of the United States 4&3.

In a match that went “back and forth, back and forth,” Chan said, a few birdies were the difference.

“In the end I got more lucky, had a couple more putts,” said the Las Vegas resident, who said the hot, windy conditions and firm course took her a bit by surprise.

Questions swirl over Saudi-backed breakaway golf tour

“A lot of the game plan has to change,” she said.

Thitikul suffered a second straight defeat, falling 1-up to American Amy Olson.

Defending champion Ally Ewing bounced back from an opening-day defeat with a 3&2 victory over Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura, but last year’s runner-up Sophia Popov dropped a second straight.

South Korea’s Kang Hae-ji rallied from an early deficit to beat Germany’s Popov 2-up, winning four of the last six holes.

Ewing took a 2-up lead through five holes and never trailed from there.

“I definitely feel like today versus yesterday I was able to convert some birdies early on and have some good looks,” said Ewing, who said a “very unexpected” par to win the eighth – with a 35-foot putt – was another big boost.

LPGA American Brittany Altomare Nevada Shadow Creek Founders Cup South Korea's Kang Hae-ji

Comments

1000 characters

Altomare rallies to topple Lee in LPGA Match-Play

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Fine-tuning of 11th Pak-Afghan JEC agenda initiated

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

Is an interim or not-so-interim setup in the offing?

Read more stories