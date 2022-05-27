ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Engro Energy Ltd to provide funds: MoU signed for setting up dialysis centre in Shikarpur

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday said the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up a well-equipped dialysis centre in Shikarpur and its subsequent establishment would alleviate the hardship of needy people of the district.

He was speaking as chief guest at the ceremony at which the MoU was signed. Representatives of the provincial health department, officials of District Shikarpur and officials of Engro Energy Limited signed the MoU for setting up a dialysis centre.

As per the MoU, the Engro Energy Limited will provide the financial support for establishing a dialysis centre at the R.B. Adhao Das Tarachand Hospital. On the occasion, the provincial minister announced that the dialysis centre would function under the supervision of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

