Move fails to get required support: Attempt to remove Balochistan CM ends in failure

QUETTA: A no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was declared ineffective on Thursday after the move failed to garner support of the required number of lawmakers in the provincial legislature.

According to a news channel, the move needed the support of at least 13 MPAs but only 11 members backed the resolution aimed at removing the incumbent chief minister.

The session of the Balochistan Assembly, which had been summoned at 10 am for the no-confidence motion, began after a delay of some five hours.

Bizenjo was sworn in as the Balochistan chief minister in October last year after the-then chief executive of the province, Jam Kamal Khan, tendered his resignation ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion.

While confirming the filing of a no-confidence motion against Mr Bizenjo, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Yar Muhammad Rind had claimed that the movers had the required support from MPAs and that the move would succeed. “Quddus Bizenjo has disappointed the people and elected representatives of the province,” he had said.

When he was asked who would replace the incumbent chief minister if the move against him succeeded, Rind had said all the parties concerned would appoint a joint candidate after consultation. A spokesperson for the chief minister had said at the time that the move would fail.