Detained PTI lawmakers set free

KARACHI: Following Supreme Court (SC) orders, the detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were released from Karachi Central Jail on Thursday.

Those who were released from prison included PTI MNA Saifur Rehman and Sindh MPA Raja Azhar. Both were arrested during raids conducted by Sindh police in wake of PTI’s long march towards Islamabad.

On the other hand, Police on Thursday booked PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Khurram Sher Zaman and other party leaders over terrorism charges for a protest at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi.