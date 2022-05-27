Evolving geopolitical developments: Bilawal shares his perspective on economic, social impacts

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has marked his presence at traditional Pakistan Breakfast in sidelines of World Economic Forum at Davos on May 25.

Pakistan Breakfast is Pakistan’s signature event which is held on every WEF annual meeting to discuss Pakistan’s economic and political situation.

Pakistan Breakfast was hosted by a think tank Pathfinders in collaboration Martin Dow Group while Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Environment & Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister of State on Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also attended the session along with a large number of government officials and members of business community.

While addressing the audience on this occasion, FM Bilawal shared Pakistan’s perspective on the economic and social impacts of the evolving geopolitical developments.

“Pakistan will never compromise on its national interest whenever it engages with any other country diplomatically or economically,” minister stressed. He was of the viewpoint that “we can demonstrate domestically and internationally that Pakistan is a functioning state who is willing to help itself, and then the international community will also understand our potential and help us grow further.”

While stressing upon better relations with neighbouring countries, Bilawal Bhutto said “we would soon be witnessing the day when Pakistan would be enjoying friendly relation with all of its neighbours including India.”

The minister also shed light on several other issues including the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change.

Managing Director World Economic Forum Jeremy Jurgen also shared his views on this occasion. He shed light on global trade facts and opportunities specifically for developing countries.

The exclusive breakfast session was moderated by Co-founder Pathfinder Group Zarrar Sehgal who welcomed the guests and shared the objectives of bringing such interactive sessions.

While sharing his viewpoint, Sehgal said Pakistan had huge potential for investors and might play a pivotal role in regional growth.

Head of Martin Dow Group Ali Akhai also shared his views on this occasion.

Pakistan Breakfast is one of Pakistan’s major event, which has been conducted regularly in the sidelines of World Economic Forum and for last many years it is being sponsored by Pathfinders Group and Martin Dow Group.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders as well as representatives from international organizations, civil society and youth representations from across the world to deliberate and identify pathways to overcome economic, social and environmental challenges.