ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK announces 25% windfall tax on energy producers’ profits

Reuters 26 May, 2022

LONDON: Britain announced a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits on Thursday, alongside a 15 billion pound ($18.9 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills.

The announcement marks a change of heart for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government which had previously resisted windfall taxes and called them a deterrent to investment.

Facing intense political pressure to provide more support for billpayers coping with what political opponents and campaigners have called a cost-of-living crisis, finance minister Rishi Sunak said energy firms were making extraordinary profits while Britons struggled.

“We will introduce a temporary and targeted energy profits levy but we have built into the new levy a new investment allowance that means companies will have a new and significant incentive to reinvest their profits,” Sunak told parliament.

Sunak did not refer to it as a windfall tax. He said it would raise 5 billion pounds ($6.30 billion) in the next 12 months.

He also said there would be a new Investment Allowance that would nearly double the tax relief available for firms on their investments.

Financial markets had already largely anticipated the announcement but shares in Harbour Energy, the biggest UK North Sea oil and gas producer, turned negative after Sunak’s announcement, trading down 0.7% and underperformaing a broader index of European oil and gas firms. British North Sea focused oil firm EnQuest’s shares fell 2%.

Shares in oil majors BP and Shell, which are global companies and so less affected by UK policy, touched session lows after the announcement, but recovered and were up around 1% by 1146 GMT.

The package of support was worth 15 billion pounds and would support around a third of British households, Sunak said.

On Tuesday the UK energy regulator said that a cap on gas and electricity bills was set to rise by another 40% in October.

UK economy UK government UK GDP windfall tax UK policy

Comments

1000 characters

UK announces 25% windfall tax on energy producers’ profits

Pakistan eyes 'most favourable' LNG agreement with countries including Russia

NA okays Election Act amendment that seeks to scrap electronic voting

KSE-100 gains 1.26% even as IMF programme remains stalled

Against USD: Rupee recovers from intra-day low, closes marginally weaker at 202.01

Imran Khan will return with four million people if elections not announced: Babar Awan

SC rejects govt’s contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

Maryam says PTI workers resorted to vandalism after Supreme Court's order

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

PM Shehbaz lauds law enforcement agencies' role in PTI's long march

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

Read more stories