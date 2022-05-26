ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.02%)
AVN 77.56 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.23%)
BOP 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.98%)
GGGL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
GGL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GTECH 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.87%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.19%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PRL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.67%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.98%)
TPL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TREET 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
TRG 80.95 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
UNITY 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.44%)
WAVES 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.01%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 43.1 (1.03%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 334.7 (2.25%)
KSE100 42,367 Increased By 354.3 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,052 Increased By 139.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh’s Taijul fined for throwing ball at Sri Lanka’s Mathews

AFP 26 May, 2022

DHAKA: Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has been fined 25 percent of his match fee after hitting Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews with the ball in the ongoing second Test, the International Cricket Council said.

Taijul was found to have breached the code of conduct relating to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner.

The incident occurred in the 69th over of Sri Lanka’s innings on Wednesday when Taijul, after fielding the ball on his follow-through, threw it in the direction of Mathews, hitting him.

Mathews, then within his crease, was not intending to take a run.

Taijul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Taijul was also handed a demerit point.

Mathews was unbeaten on 58 at the end of the rain-hit third day, guiding Sri Lanka to 282-5 in their first innings in response to Bangladesh’s 365.

Icc Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews International Cricket Council Taijul Islam

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh’s Taijul fined for throwing ball at Sri Lanka’s Mathews

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

Rupee slips past 202.5 per dollar in intra-day trading

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt files contempt of court against Imran Khan in SC

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Pakistan's mango production to fall by 50% due to heatwave, water shortage

Power tussle comes to a head

Army called in

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Read more stories