Pakistan confirms fourth polio case this year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported fourth polio case of the year 2022 as a minor boy from North Waziristan was left paralysed by wild poliovirus.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, the wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was confirmed in the boy from North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by the polio laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

It is learnt that the said boy was not administered anti-polio drops during the drive against the crippling disease. After staying a polio-free country for almost 15 months, Pakistan has reported four cases of polio in 2022 so far. All the cases have been reported in North Waziristan.