Pakistan

Shehbaz terms it a ‘black day’

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed life imprisonment to Yasin Malik by an Indian court as a black day for Indian democracy and justice system.

The prime minister following life imprisonment of Yasin Malik by an Indian court in his tweet stated: “Today is a black day for Indian democracy & its justice system. India can imprison Yasin Malik physically but it can never imprison idea of freedom he symbolises. Life imprisonment for valiant freedom fighter will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination”.

Shehbaz Sharif Kashmiris Yasin Malik Indian court Indian democracy

