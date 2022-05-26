PTI Punjab condemns govt, police for using brute force

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab leaders on Wednesday condemned the government and the Punjab police for using brute force against their peaceful leaders and workers, and stated that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will be responsible for the situation if it gets out of control.

While talking to the media, PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood condemned the firing of teargas shells on the PTI workers and added that the police have committed a shameful act.

He asked the IG Punjab to refrain from using violence against their workers and also immediately release the PTI leaders and workers. He pointed out that the government was spreading anarchy in the country.

“Shelling and violence will not dampen our spirits and we will reach Islamabad”, he added.

Earlier, on reaching Niazi Chowk with his supporters, the PTI Punjab president told the media that the police were creating hurdles in the way of the PTI’s peaceful long march towards Islamabad.

“Since last night a crackdown was launched against us and many of our leaders and workers were illegally detained. The police also raided my house late at night. However, we will overcome the obstacles and will reach our destination”, he added.

He also said the “imported” government has panicked after seeing PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s popularity. He warned that the police should refrain from using force and arresting the PTI workers.

He averred that the PTI chairman has only one demand and that is immediate elections. “An imported gang has been imposed on the country through a conspiracy, under whose rule the economy has come to a standstill”, he added.

Meanwhile, after his release, PTI senior leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhary in a video message said that after being detained by the police for over 11 hours, he was released on the orders of the superior court.

He urged the fellow party members and the people from Punjab to come out of their homes and join the PTI in its struggle. He was confident that they will reach their destination after overcoming all obstacles.

While condemning police brutality, PTI information secretary Musarat Jamshaid Cheema told the media that the senior officials of the Punjab police have violated the law and they used force against the PTI workers to please their masters.

“The police officers who have obeyed illegal orders will be held accountable in due course of time,” she added.

She also criticised the Punjab government for not releasing their workers despite the courts order.

“The imported rulers should remember that use of brutal force and arrests of our workers will not shake our resolve. The long march is our constitutional right and we are fighting for the rights of the people”, she said.

Meanwhile, later at night the PTI Punjab held a protest at Liberty Chowk against police brutality and obstructing the PTI’s long march from leaving the city. PTI leaders, including Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, the PTI Punjab information secretary and the party workers attended the protest.

While addressing the workers, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema condemned the police brutality against the peaceful PTI workers. He said that it was their legal right to hold protests, which was denied by the government.

“We will continue to hold protests till we achieve true democracy and independence”, he added.

