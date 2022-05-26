Low attendance of govt employees witnessed due to PTI march

ISLAMABAD: Low attendance was seen of government employees working in ministries and other government departments located in the capital city as a majority of them who live in adjacent areas were forced to return

due to blockades at all entry points by the law enforcement agencies ahead of the Azadi march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The federal government announced local holiday of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes but did not declare holiday for government employees for May 25. Public transport including Metro Bus Service remained suspended in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

An official of the Privatisation Division on the condition of anonymity told Business Recorder that the government did not declare holiday for the federal employees in an attempt to stop them from joining the PTI’s march.

Government workers are already in protest near Parliament House. Participants are demanding several concessions, including higher pay and more medical allowance. Protesters have broken through road barricades. Security forces are monitoring the protest.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had stated the federal government had decided not to allow PTI’s long march to enter Islamabad. Addressing at a press conference after the meeting of the federal cabinet, Sanaullah had said former Prime Minister Imran Khan “wishes to create chaos and divide the nation”.

“A mob of miscreants will not be allowed to create anarchy”, he said. Another official of the Excise and Taxation department ICT said that they carried out routine work with half of the staff as most of the staff members did not reach the office from outside Islamabad as police stopped them from entering despite, them showing their employment cards.

Public dealing offices including the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL), the Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited (IESCO), the Capital Development Authority (CDA), hospitals etc had shown very low attendance.

Law enforcement agencies’ personnel have been deployed at various important government buildings located in Red Zone and outside the Diplomatic Enclave and they did not allow government employees to enter the premises who did not have valid identity cards.

