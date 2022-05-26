ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
May 26, 2022
Pakistan

JI chief advises ruling parties to show restraint, learn from past

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has advised the ruling political parties to show restraint and learn from the past. The extreme position taken by the parties could lead to the wrapping up the already fragile democracy in the country, he warned in a statement issued from Mansoora on Wednesday.

He said he had suggested to the PTI chairman Imran Khan to introduce electoral reforms and announce elections when his party was in power. The JI also demanding the same from the current government of the PDM and the PPP, he added.

Sirajul Haq said the three ruling parties were responsible to the situation. They, he added, brought the country to the level where its economy was almost dead, people were storming and unemployment went rampant.

He said the ruling elite capturing the country’s resources for decades only accumulated wealth, ignoring the problems of the time. This time, he added, the parties who were currently ruling over Punjab, Sindh and KP were again trying to befool the masses.

On one hand, he said, they were seeking the help of the “neutrals” and on the other hand asking the institutions to stay away from politics. He said the JI was the only option left with the people, having the ability to bring real change. He said the three parties were fighting for self-interests and were badly exposed.

The JI chief said the constitution allowed every citizen and political party to hold a peaceful protest, asking the government not to use the state machinery and police to stop agitation of the PTI workers.

PDM Imran Khan Sirajul Haq electoral reforms peaceful protest

