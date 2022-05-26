Ongoing spell of westerly waves drives temperature down by 10°C

LAHROE: The ongoing spell of westerly waves has brought maximum temperature down by 10 degree Celsius in Punjab during the first two days of the current week, followed by a mild upward swing on Wednesday amidst turning the weather pleasant with rich moisture content in the air.

Maximum temperature dropped to 32 degree Celsius from earlier 42C while the minimum side of the bar also dropped to 22C from earlier 29C. However, the temperatures rose to 35 degree Celsius on Wednesday afternoon.

The cold affect of the westerly waves kept lurking in the province of Punjab that was started from Monday. Scattered spells of rain were also witnessed on Monday evening, which continued throughout night until Tuesday morning. Accordingly, the maximum temperature dropped to 32C from earlier 42C.

Sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the temperature would not exceed to unbearable level from now onwards, as another spell of westerly waves is set to creep in the country by end of this month, followed by another on 5th of June and ultimately start of pre-monsoon in the country.

They said the prime reason behind the present pleasant weather is presence of westerly waves at low altitude, substantially filled with over 30 percent moisture which led to a relief to the heat-stricken citizens in the central Punjab.

However, the maximum temperature in South Punjab has though dropped by 2 degree Celsius, however, still the factor of dryness is persisting fast, leading to intensity of weather there. Since the water needs of the people of desert areas have already been met, therefore, there is no too much hue and cry at present, he said.

Shahid said the moisture content in the air would increase by 20th of June that would lead to sultry weather throughout Punjab.

Meanwhile, water inflow in rivers and reservoirs is around 275,000 cusecs and water flows have affected further because of snowfall in the hilly area of Babu Sartap, said PMD sources. Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the agricultural demand of water has already been met, as farmers have cultivated cotton and the rice crop would be cultivated after a month. Accordingly, the demand for water has reduced in the agriculture sector.

He said a number of government and non-government agencies have rushed to Cholistan to help out the inhabitants, facing water shortage. Accordingly, the emergency like situation has already been overcome, he added.

It may be noted that the weather pattern had taken a surprising turn this year when winter season directly transformed into summer in the month of March without the advent of spring season.

Temperatures remained unusually high in the month of March, followed by the month of April and May when heatwave hit Punjab. Shahid said the extreme spell of summer season has already passed and chances of early monsoon are imminent by June, which would lead to unusual rains in the country this year.

