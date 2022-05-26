LHC directs police to release all PTI workers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the police to release all workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after obtaining undertakings and personal bonds from them.

The court disposed of the petitions filed against the arrests of the PTI workers after the mechanism for the release of the arrested persons offered by the CCPO was accepted by the petitioners’ counsels.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a report showing detention of only two workers under section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) whereas remaining alleged detainees were neither required nor arrested. The petitioners’ counsel said PTI leader Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmad was also arrested by the police.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore denied that arrest of Chaudhry Ijaz.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti observed that the police was responsible to protect the life and property of the citizens. On a court’s query, the CCPO said that all the arrested workers even not part of the petitions would be set at liberty after obtaining undertaking and personal bond from them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022