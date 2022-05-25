Some internet users in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad report connectivity issues

Internet users in multiple cities reportedly faced connectivity issues on Wednesday, a development that comes in tandem with severe speculation that the government was shutting down services to disrupt the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march that began earlier in the day.

Users in Karachi and other cities in Sindh reported connectivity issues, especially in usage of mobile broadband services.

Amid these complaints, Nayatel, an internet service provider, stated, “a fault has been reported in one of our internet backbone system due to which some users may experience degraded internet services”.

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

“Our team is in coordination with relevant stakeholders to restore the services at the earliest. Progressive updates will be shared as available.”

In Karachi, users reported internet outage in PECHS and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Similarly, customers from different areas of Lahore and Islamabad witnessed connectivity issues. Company wise, Mobilink 4G, Nayatel and Stormfiber reported disruptions.

However, dismissing rumours that internet has been shut down all over Pakistan, a spokesperson from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said services have not been shut down in the country.

“There is an issue in Transworld's services and PTA is looking into this issue,” the official said.

It later said that the issue reported earlier in the services of one of the internet companies has been rectified. Internet traffic is normal now, the official added.