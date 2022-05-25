ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cocoa hits near six-month lows as supply prospects improve

Reuters 25 May, 2022

LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE hit multi-month lows on Monday on improved weather in top producing region west Africa and as exchange stockpiles hit six-month highs.

Raw sugar also fell, while coffee prices edged up.

Cocoa

July New York cocoa fell 1.4% to $2,408 a tonne at 1204 GMT, having hit its lowest level since early December at $2,399.

Dealers said industry had begun to cautiously hedge cocoa for next season but cited a continued risk that speculative funds may move to add more short positions.

ICE exchange stocks meanwhile hit six-month highs of 5.186 million 60 kg bags on Tuesday, data showed.

Traders were also focusing on improved crop prospects due to benign weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

September London cocoa fell 1% to 1,736 pounds per tonne.

Raw sugar edges up as India restricts sugar exports

Sugar

July raw sugar fell 0.8% to 19.60 cents per lb.

India could start sugar’s new marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry forward stocks of 6.2 million tonnes even after exporting a record 10 million tonnes, the food ministry said.

On Tuesday India imposed restrictions on sugar shipments for the first time in six years by capping this season’s exports at 10 million tonnes.

Dealers said the India export cap was not hugely restrictive and was somewhat offset by news that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, in a bid to keep energy price rises in check, has ousted the new Petrobras CEO.

Low energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in Brazil to ramp up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

August white sugar rose 0.1% to $557.20 a tonne.

Coffee

July arabica coffee edged up 0.1% to $2.1420 per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-May at $2.1100 on Tuesday.

July robusta coffee rose 0.2% to $2,047 a tonne.

NY cocoa Cocoa prices Cocoa futures cocoa export

Comments

1000 characters

NY cocoa hits near six-month lows as supply prospects improve

Karot Hydropower Project to be made operational soon: PM Shehbaz

After over 500-point plunge, KSE-100 closes marginally positive

Indian court orders life in jail for Yasin Malik

Grateful to Punjab for rejecting PTI's violent long march: Rana Sanaullah

Let PTI hold protest: SC directs Islamabad chief commissioner to provide alternate site for long march

Pakistan receives offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

UAE wins contract to operate Afghan airport ground services

Two police personnel killed, 25 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Attock

Long march: Major arteries blocked, authorities issue traffic plans

North Korea testing 'nuclear detonation device': Seoul

Read more stories