ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raducanu knocked out of French Open in second round

AFP 25 May, 2022

PARIS: US Open champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the French Open on Wednesday, losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.

The British 12th seed, making her professional debut this year at Roland Garros, had also lost to 47th-ranked Sasnovich at Indian Wells in 2021 in her first match since her shock US Open victory.

“After the first set, I thought I couldn’t win so I just played it point by point,” said the 28-year-old Sasnovich.

Nadal destroys Thompson to reach French Open second round

Raducanu hit 33 unforced errors and paid the price for not converting five break points in the third game of the decider.

Sasnovich will be playing in the third round in Paris for the first time when she faces either Germany’s Angelique Kerber, a three-time major winner, or French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot.

French Open US Open champion Emma Raducanu Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Comments

1000 characters

Raducanu knocked out of French Open in second round

Karot Hydropower Project to be made operational soon: PM Shehbaz

After over 500-point plunge, KSE-100 closes marginally positive

Grateful to Punjab for rejecting PTI's violent long march: Rana Sanaullah

Let PTI hold protest: SC directs Islamabad chief commissioner to provide alternate site for long march

Pakistan receives offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Two police personnel killed, 25 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Attock

Long march: Major arteries blocked, authorities issue traffic plans

North Korea testing 'nuclear detonation device': Seoul

Punjab CM election saga: LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Hamza Shehbaz

Ministry stops PSEs from depositing funds in private banks

Read more stories