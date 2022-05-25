ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says will only talk directly to Russia’s Putin

Reuters 25 May, 2022

DAVOS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he was only willing to talk directly to Vladimir Putin and not via intermediators.

He added that if the Russian President “understands reality” there was the possibility of finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict.

Zelenskiy, speaking to an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that Ukraine would fight until it recovered all of its territory.

Kerry warns against letting Ukraine war thwart climate efforts

The Ukrainian President said that Moscow should withdraw its troops back to the lines in place before Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

“That might be a first step towards talks,” he said, adding that Russia has been playing for time in its talks with Ukraine.

