By-election in PK-7: June 10 last date for postal ballots

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for by-election in constituency No PK-7, Swat-VI as 10th June, 2022.

This facility, under the law, has been extended to the persons in government service, members of Armed Forces, their wives and such of their children as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated, persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority.

Persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot, the persons appointed by the Returning Officer, including police personnel for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote are advised to apply for postal ballot to the Returning Officer within three days of their appointment.

Applications for postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form with the Returning Officer concerned of the constituency. Application Forms for postal ballot can be obtained from Muhammad Arif, Election Officer/Returning Officer and dispatch on the address of the Regional Election Commissioner, Malakand, Khaista Korona College Colony Saidu Sharif, Swat. Contact No. 0946-920089.

The application form may also be downloaded from ECP’s website www.ecp.gov.pk. The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations.

The application should be forwarded/ endorsed by the office/ department of the voter concerned to guard against unauthorized person applying for postal ballot.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

