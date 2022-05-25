Govt will not allow anyone to spread anarchy, chaos: CM

LAHORE: Slamming Imran Khan for his “politics of hatred,” Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Tuesday that the government will not allow anyone to spread anarchy and chaos in the country.

While talking to the media after offering funeral prayers of the martyred police personnel Kamal Ahmed, Hamza said Pakistan is not a banana republic and there will be no compromise on the writ of government.

Holding Imran Khan responsible for soaring inflation and harm to the national economy, he said law would take its due course if anybody tried to create law & order situation. “Imran Niazi past record is clear what he did in the red Zone, we would not allow him to play dirty politics for vested interests,” he said.

The Punjab CM regretted over problems being faced by the people due to hurdles created to maintain law & order situation. Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel by PTI workers, the CM said it is the result of the hate which has been infused by Imran Khan in the hearts of people.

Expressing his firm commitment to foil the nefarious designs of anarchist elements, he said that unfortunately Imran Khan wants to create bloodshed in the country under the garb of long march.

Hamza highlighted the steps taken to provide relief to the people belonging to the unprivileged class. Hamza said that prices of other edibles will also be reduced amid rising inflation in the country.

Earlier, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar told media that the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 throughout the province and GT road and motorway will be closed on Wednesday. He said that Imran Khan’s only target is to create chaos and the Punjab government will not allow anyone to take law into his hands.

He alleged that Imran Khan can put the country at risk for the sake of his own interest. “We had information that these people were coming to Islamabad with weapons,” he added. He said people are aware of evil designs of Imran and would foil them. The government would ensure protection of life and property of citizens, he said.

