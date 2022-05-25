ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
Pakistan

Office-bearers of FUUAST teachers’ body elected

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

Karachi: Professor Dr Faisal Jawaid has been elected President of ‘Anjuman-e-Asatiza’ Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Abdul Haq Campus.

According to the election committee, all the members of the teachers’ body were elected unopposed.

The other office-bearers include Vice President Dr Kehkashan Naz, Secretary General Roshan Ali, Assistant Secretary General Dr Yasmeen Sultana and Treasurer Khuram Shahnawaz.

The newly elected body has ensured to resolve the issues of teachers and work for the betterment of the campus.

FUUAST Dr Faisal Jawaid Abdul Haq Khuram Shahnawaz Dr Kehkashan Naz Dr Yasmeen Sultana

