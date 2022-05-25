Road checking campaign: E&T recovers Rs21.4m from defaulters

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has so far recovered Rs. 21.4 million from tax defaulters during road checking campaign, which will remain continued till June 3.

A total of 21,303 vehicles were checked across the province till the eighth day of the ongoing road checking campaign for recovery of taxes from tax defaulting vehicle owners.

According to details, 6,347 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 5904 in Hyderabad and 2215 in Sukkur, while 3,149 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 2,537 in Mirpurkhas and 1,151 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, around 1,358 vehicles have been impounded for various reasons. Besides, documents of 1,958 vehicles were also seized during the road checking operation.

