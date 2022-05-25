ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Uninterruptible autopilot

Captain Dan Hanley 25 May, 2022

I am an American citizen married to a Pakistani that resides in Islamabad where we have lived for over 12 years. I am 73 years old.

I commenced my flying career over 50 years ago in 1968 first for 3 years as a civilian, then 10 years as a US naval aviator flying the P-3 Orion, and finally 25 years as a United Airlines pilot. All totaled, over a 38-year career span, I flew 15 different aircraft accruing over 20,000 flight hours.

I currently serve as director and international public spokesperson for a global grassroots effort called 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers whose website is at 911pilots.org and YouTube channel at 911pilots. Please refer to these two sites for additional information.

The purpose of our organization is to show that there were no Muslim hijackers at the controls of the 9/11 aircraft but that the aircraft were electronically hijacked and remotely controlled through employment of a system called the uninterruptible autopilot that enables a remote source to take complete control of the aircraft autopilot and flight management computer and guide it to its target destination. Once engaged, the pilots cannot disconnect this system. Please refer to the Remote Control and Hijacker pages on the drop-down menu of our website for additional information.

Since the alleged 9/11 hijackers were inexperienced and unqualified to fly the B-757/767 aircraft that they had never flown before, we allege that the uninterruptible autopilot was employed on 9/11. Although unrelated to 9/11, we further assert that this system may very well have been employed on Malaysia Air 370 and 17, the Russian Metrojet 9268, China Eastern 5735, and other commercial flights.

Captain Dan Hanley (retd) (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

United Airlines aircraft American citizen US naval

Captain Dan Hanley

Comments

1000 characters

Uninterruptible autopilot

Fears grow as IK says will defy ban on long march

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Auto financing facility tenor reduced by SBP

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

Election amendment bill to be tabled in NA

PM seeks plan aimed at boosting IT&T exports

UNSC for reversal of Taliban policies on women

Iran detains city mayor as building collapse kills 14

Ban on import of certain items: Decision taken to ease pressure on BoP, Senate body told

Investment in securities by directors, employees: AMCs must put in place policies and procedures: SECP

Read more stories