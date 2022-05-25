I am an American citizen married to a Pakistani that resides in Islamabad where we have lived for over 12 years. I am 73 years old.

I commenced my flying career over 50 years ago in 1968 first for 3 years as a civilian, then 10 years as a US naval aviator flying the P-3 Orion, and finally 25 years as a United Airlines pilot. All totaled, over a 38-year career span, I flew 15 different aircraft accruing over 20,000 flight hours.

I currently serve as director and international public spokesperson for a global grassroots effort called 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers whose website is at 911pilots.org and YouTube channel at 911pilots. Please refer to these two sites for additional information.

The purpose of our organization is to show that there were no Muslim hijackers at the controls of the 9/11 aircraft but that the aircraft were electronically hijacked and remotely controlled through employment of a system called the uninterruptible autopilot that enables a remote source to take complete control of the aircraft autopilot and flight management computer and guide it to its target destination. Once engaged, the pilots cannot disconnect this system. Please refer to the Remote Control and Hijacker pages on the drop-down menu of our website for additional information.

Since the alleged 9/11 hijackers were inexperienced and unqualified to fly the B-757/767 aircraft that they had never flown before, we allege that the uninterruptible autopilot was employed on 9/11. Although unrelated to 9/11, we further assert that this system may very well have been employed on Malaysia Air 370 and 17, the Russian Metrojet 9268, China Eastern 5735, and other commercial flights.

Captain Dan Hanley (retd) (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022