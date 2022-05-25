PSQCA clarification

KARACHI: Pakistan Standards Quality Control Authority has refuted the news item captioned “PSQCA not following allocation of regional quotas for vacant posts” appearing in the Business Recorder’s issue of 23rd May.

The news has apparently been issued without seeking / incorporating the views of the Authority. It is clarified that the matter regarding recruitment to various vacant position is under scrutiny / process within PSQCA.

The news item is inaccurate. It is assured that all appointments / promotions in PSQCA will be made in accordance with the applicable law, rules, regulations, including observance of the regional / provincial quotas.

