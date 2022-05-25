ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
PPP delegation meets CM

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

LAHORE: A PPP delegation led by MPA Hasan Murtaza called on Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Tuesday and discussed the political situation amid PTI’s Long March.

In the meeting, homage was paid to the sacrifice of Constable Kamal Ahmad and the CM vowed that the accused would be brought under the net of the law and the responsible elements would not escape from the grip of the law. The law would take its own course, he added.

Hamza also met with the families of nine persons who were killed in a gang firing on October 10, 2021, in Rahim Yar Khan. Assuring justice to Zulfiqar Ali and Salman, the CM said that it was his duty to bring justice to them. Unfortunately, seven months have passed and the accused have not been caught, he said and assured that the accused would be brought to justice by conducting a coordinated operation in collaboration with the line departments. Action would be initiated against all types of gangs in Punjab under the policy of zero tolerance, the CM concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP PTI Hamza Shahbaz Hasan Murtaza

