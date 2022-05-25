PPP delegation meets CM

LAHORE: A PPP delegation led by MPA Hasan Murtaza called on Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Tuesday and discussed the political situation amid PTI’s Long March.

In the meeting, homage was paid to the sacrifice of Constable Kamal Ahmad and the CM vowed that the accused would be brought under the net of the law and the responsible elements would not escape from the grip of the law. The law would take its own course, he added.

Hamza also met with the families of nine persons who were killed in a gang firing on October 10, 2021, in Rahim Yar Khan. Assuring justice to Zulfiqar Ali and Salman, the CM said that it was his duty to bring justice to them. Unfortunately, seven months have passed and the accused have not been caught, he said and assured that the accused would be brought to justice by conducting a coordinated operation in collaboration with the line departments. Action would be initiated against all types of gangs in Punjab under the policy of zero tolerance, the CM concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022