PIDE convocation: Govt committed to reviving economy: planning minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is committed to reviving the economy for which all possible measures will be taken.

Addressing the fourth convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) as the chief guest here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan was blessed with the best human and natural resources that need to be utilised.

Appreciating PIDE’s role in national building, he said the PIDE had produced a vibrant human resource that was well-equipped to tackle future challenges. He said Pakistan needed economic experts who understand development economy. The minister emphasized on continuity of policies to ensure development in the country.

The minister underscored the unique status PIDE enjoys in the academic arena of the country and appreciated the PIDE’s role in preparing the future leadership to adeptly take on the existing and emerging challenges in the country. While stressing the need for economic recovery and putting the country on the right track, he said that political stability is a must to implement economic policies aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth and social prosperity in the country.

Iqbal said “PIDE is a valuable institution, and I have always had a keen interest in the research produced by this worthy organization. I believe that research is the way to sustainable development. I have personally engaged with academic research in the past to help create a knowledge-based economy. Sound economic policies and development plans must draw upon high-quality research.”

Professor Ahsan Iqbal further stated the present world was living in the age of information and at present, economic and social policy could no longer remain isolated from real-time data and robust research foundations. The new forces of technology, information, globalization, and innovation are shifting development paradigms.

This calls for fundamental changes in societies’ social, political, and economic behaviours and structures to create new capabilities and capacities. The country needs institutions that are proactive and alert, and aware of the changing times. In recent times, the PIDE has proven itself a valuable resource to the nation. The institute’s rapid adjustment to the new norms during the pandemic that rendered the entire world non-functional was an impressive feat. It is heartening to see our research think tanks respond promptly and unconventionally to unpreceded issues. This demonstrates the amount of potential that is packed not only within PIDE but within our country.

Speaking on the occasion Vice-Chancellor (VC) PIDE, Dr Nadeemul Haque said that the 1,582 students are being bestowed degrees in multiple disciplines this year. The PIDE has produced about 2,133 graduates working at various national and international organizations.

Haque stated that the PIDE was a specialized degree-awarding institution in significant economic and business fields and internationally-recognized research. The PIDE produces PhDs, M Phils/MS, and Masters in Business Administration, Economics, and related social sciences and help overcome critical shortages of highly-trained economists in the public and private sectors. PIDE started PhD Program in September 2000, and then MPhil/MS, MBA, and MSc Programs were started gradually. Overall, 551 graduates had received their PhD, MPhil/MS, MBA, and MSc degrees in the first three convocations.

He said the PIDE students were sought after by the reputed international institutions and the top-rated institutions in Pakistan. Currently, the PIDE alumni are doing very well in the World Bank, IMF, the State Bank of Pakistan, and leading universities in Pakistan. “Being associated with the Ministry of Planning Developments and Special Initiatives, most of the research conducted at the PIDE is applied research that accords with the nation’s need,” he mentioned.

