Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
25 May, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
Shifa International 30.06.2022 15% Interim Cash Dividend 23.05.2022
Hospitals Ltd
Pakistan Reinsurance 31.12.2021 200% Bonus Shares 24.05.2022
Company Limited
Comments