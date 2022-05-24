ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ pulls back from 3-week high as risk appetite cools

Reuters 24 May, 2022

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as equity markets globally gave back some of the previous day’s rally and a preliminary domestic estimate showed manufacturing sales climbing in April.

Shares slid worldwide as fears about weak earnings and slowing economic growth punctured the recent mini-rally.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to prospects for the global economy.

Oil dipped as concerns over a possible recession and China’s COVID-19 curbs balanced tight global supply and an expected pick-up in demand during the U.S. summer driving season.

U.S. crude prices eased 0.1% to $110.19 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2790 to the greenback, or 78.19 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since May 5 at 1.2762.

Canadian factory sales rose 1.6% in April from March, largely driven by higher sales of petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

A separate flash estimate for the same month showed that wholesale trade rose 0.2%.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve as the market reopened following Monday’s holiday for Victoria Day. The 10-year rose 3.8 basis points to 2.870%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian GDP Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

C$ pulls back from 3-week high as risk appetite cools

PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

14 sessions of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Imran Khan's long march not against govt, but establishment: Maryam Nawaz

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Imran Khan plans to bring 'armed men' to Islamabad: Marriyum

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Pakistan police arrest 'hundreds' ahead of PTI rally

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Read more stories