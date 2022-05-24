PTI supporters to march peacefully, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would march peacefully to Islamabad, whereas, the PTI supporters in Sindh and Balochistan would also march peacefully in Karachi and Quetta on May 25, 2022, on the call of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a press conference on Monday, former information minister and senior leader of the PTI Fawad Chaudhry said that his party had decided to give time to the government alliance till May 25 for consultation on the PTI’s demand for the general elections as the performance of 35 days of the PML-N was not up to the mark as the rupee was devalued against the US dollar by Rs19.

He said that Imran Khan would join the march at Kashmir Highway at 3pm from Peshawar and would announce the future course of action. He further said that May 25 would also be marked as solidarity with Kashmir and against the conviction of veteran Kashmiri freedom fighter and head of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik by an Indian court on terror.

He criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held four foreign trips and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also went from the US trip to Switzerland without taking into account the political and economic situation at home.

He maintained that the accountability court could not indict both the prime minister and his son, the chief minister of Punjab as they did not appear before the court on the plea that they were busy.

He said that families, women, children, teachers, doctors, retired bureaucrats, and retired generals would be among the participants in the peaceful march.

He warned the political and district administration of the capital city that if any action was taken against them, they would be responsible for the consequences.

He claimed that a number of government officials were supportive of Imran Khan’s call of protest and might resign in defiance of the government’s directives related to the stoppage and arrest of the participants of the rally.

Fawad further claimed that a decision had been taken to arrest around 700 local leaders of the PTI and containers were placed at a bridge between Jhelum and Gujrat to stop participants from Punjab and also put containers at River Attock Bridge to stop the rally’s movement there.

He said that the fake FIRs registered against private TV anchors, Arshad Sharif, Sabir Shakir, Imran Khan, and Sami Ibrahim were not acceptable.

They (the anchors) were targeted as they had gone against the censorship of the PML-N government, he claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022