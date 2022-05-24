Indian excesses against Yasin condemned: Senate passes four private bills

ISLAMABAD: The upper house of the Parliament on Monday passed four private member bills and unanimously condemned the brutalities meted out to Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, calling upon the world community and human rights organisations to “pressurise the Indian government not to infringe basic human rights of Yasin Malik.”

The, Senate, in this context, passed a unanimous resolution moved by Yousaf Raza Gillani from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to put weight behind Malik.

On the maiden day of the Senate session, the house, through this resolution, strongly condemned Malik’s “illegal detention by the Indian government.”

It is the first Senate session, being presided over by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, since Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government assumed power last month.

During the house proceedings, the opposition senators, mainly comprising of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, came down hard on the treasury members calling them “agents of the imported government.”

The house echoed with the slogans “imported hakoomat namanzoor” (imported government is unacceptable).

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem said, “The facilitators of those who threatened the people of Pakistan are seated in this house. The elected government of Imran Khan was threatened – the threat was loud and clear; that Imran Khan should be thrown out of power otherwise Pakistan would not be forgiven. Those who threatened the people of Pakistan— their stooges are here,” he said.

Waseem said the imported government would be sent packing as result of PTI’s long march starting from tomorrow (Wednesday) under the leadership of chairman PTI.

“We will expose the imperialist powers and their imported stooges at every forum. They will have to pay for what they did to this country,” Waseem added.

Azam Nazir Tarar from PML-N, the newly appointed Leader of the House in Senate, urged the opposition benches to join hands with the treasury members in unanimous condemnation of Indian government in connection with Yasin Malik detention episode.

“Political hostilities should not be allowed to take precedence over such an important human rights issue. This issue is of our vital national interest and entails international implications. We have to keep our political differences aside and come together on Kashmir. The entire nation expects from us to be one and united when it comes to Kashmir. Let’s give a loud and clear message to India that we are one nation that stands with Kashmir,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senate passed four private-member bills; Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022 moved by Irfan Siddiqui from PML-N, Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 moved by PML-N’s Sabir Shah, Registration (Amendment) Bill 2021 moved by Shahadat Awan from PPP and Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill 2021 also moved by Awan.

In addition, following bills were introduced in the house and referred to relevant committees: The National Security Council (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Smart University of Sciences and Technology Bill 2022, The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill 2022 and The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Earlier, the house offered Fateha for the martyrs of South Waziristan, Karachi and other parts of the country.

Newly elected senator from Sindh Nisar Khuhro took oath of his office.

The Senate was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

