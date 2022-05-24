ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
Afghan refugees hold protest

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Afghan refugees who left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August 2021 staged a protest on Monday and demanded of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to address their problems.

A number of refugees marched from the National Press Club and staged a protest at D-Chowk.

The protesters were holding placards and banners in favour of their demands. The protesters were demanding of the UNCHR to resolve their problems.

They said that they will continue their protest till addressal of their demands and demanded to expedite their registration.

They have been waiting for seven months with their families and children.

