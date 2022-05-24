Week-long ‘anti-polio’ campaign launched across KP

PESHAWAR: A week-long anti-polio campaign was kicked off across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. The campaign was formally inaugurated by Secretary Health Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tahir Orakzai during a ceremony held on Police Services Peshawar after administering polio drops to children here.

On the occasion, Coordinator Syed Ejaz Ali and representatives of EOC were present on the occasion.

During the week-long campaign, over 7.28 million eligible children to be vaccinated throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Afghan Refugees Camps for which a total of 30981 teams have been established out of which 27763 are mobile teams, 1908 fixed teams, 1161 transit and 149 roaming teams. As many as 7,481 area in-charges have been deployed for carrying out monitoring of polio teams in the province.

Over 40,000 police personnel have been deployed in order to ensure security for polio workers in KP.

Tahir Orakzai while speaking on the occasion said the surfacing of 3 polio cases in North Waziristan district is alarming one.

After which, he said the Chief Secretary Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Khan Bangash while chairing a provincial task force meeting told the forum that despite all challenges the KP government is committed to completely eradicate polio virus forever.

Secretary Health said the Chief Secretary had issued strict instructions to Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other assisting government bodies and institutions that to ensure utilization of all resources for elimination of crippling polio disease.

Syed Ejaz urged the parents to cooperate with the polio team in order to protect their children from this crippling disease.

The officials said despite the security challenges, the frontline polio vaccinators and workers are ensuring access to every child during the ongoing anti-polio campaign across the province.

According to an official statement, polio type one and two had been eliminated across the world, while historic reduction has been made in WPV one.

As per statement, one polio case was surfaced in Afghanistan, one in Malawi and three cases North Waziristan district, north parts of Pakistan.

