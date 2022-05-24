ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
AGEGA threatens sit-in if issues of employees not resolved

Abdul Rasheed Azad 24 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal government employees under the banner of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) on Monday, renewing their protest in favour of their four demands, warned the government if their demands were not met they will start a sit-in outside the parliament house on June 9, 2022, just a day before the presentation of the federal budget in the National Assembly.

The leaders of AGEGA announced this here during a protest demonstration that started from the Ministry of Finance and marched towards the Parliament House. They urged the government to implement February 11, 2021 agreement with the public-sector employees in accordance with the agreement signed with them by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Addressing the participants, chief co-ordinator (AGEGA) Rehman Ali Bajwa said that the AGEGA’s token protest was just reminding the government to not ignore the agreement made with the employees by the former government of the PTI.

Bajwa said that the employees have four simple demands restoration of two weekly holidays, adjusting four ad-hoc allowances in basic pay, up-gradation of federal employees, and an increase in the pension of the retired government employees.

The government employees started their protest from the Ministry of Finance and marched towards the Parliament House chanting slogans reminding the government of the promises made with them by the PTI government. They said that the previous government kept on lingering the implementation of the agreement and was ousted through a vote of no-confidence.

The AGEGA leaders said that on February 11, 2021, a government negotiation committee headed by former Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak signed an agreement with the AGEGA of increasing 25 percent salaries, merging ad-hoc allowances in salaries, up-gradation of scale one to 16 employees, time-scale promotions and 25 percent increase in pensions by November 1, 2021, but so far the government has totally failed to implement the agreement.

They said that on November 16, 2021, the government delegation led by the former State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Mohammad Khan, also assured the employees for settling the issue through negotiations, which was accepted by the AGEGA leaders but as yet not a single practical step has been taken towards implementing the agreement.

They said that the employees are facing serious problems owing to price hike of essential kitchen items, increase in rate of utilities, petrol prices, and transportation costs but the previous government failed to implement the agreement signed with the government employees to increase their salaries on February 11, 2021.

They further asked the government to regularize the daily wagers working in various public sector entities.

