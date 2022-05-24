ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
HABIBMETRO Bank and DHACSS sign agreement

Press Release 24 May, 2022

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO Bank and Defence Housing Authority College and School System (DHACSS) signed an agreement to offer HABIBMETRO Mera Mustaqbil Programme that is aimed at meeting the banking needs of DHACSS students.

Through this collaboration, HABIBMETRO Bank aims to introduce financial inclusion to the youth and prepare future leaders for the country.

On the occasion, Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO, HABIBMETRO Bank thanked the management of DHACSS for selecting HABIBMETRO Bank as their partner in future projects of mutual interest. He commented that the agreement would bolster the relationship between the two institutions. He also emphasized that the collaboration would prove instrumental in promoting education and safeguarding the future of the students.

The Executive Director of Education, Brig Muhammad Arshad Khan (retd) expressed his gratitude to President & CEO HABIBMETRO Bank and his team for offering academic scholarships to students of DHACSS. He also appreciated the prospect of broad-based business relationship between DHACSS and HABIBMETRO.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO, HABIBMETRO Bank, Fuzail Abbas, Group Executive and Chief Financial Officer, Ahmed Shah Durrani, Group Executive Retail & Chief Digital Officer, Khurram Shahzad Khan, Group Executive Corporate & Transaction Banking, Muhammad Jawed Munshi, Head Branch Sales, Syed Shehryar Ali Zaidi, Regional Business Head, Sheeza Ahmed, Head Marketing & Corporate Communications, and Sarah Irfan, Head Liabilities & Bancassurance.

Brig Muhammad Arshad Khan (retd), Executive Director Education, Lt-Col Abrar Khan (retd), Additional Director Schools & Colleges Education Branch DHA, Saulat Qasim, Principal DHACSS Creek Campus, and Shaista Zohaib, Assistant Marketing Manager, Education Branch DHA, represented DHACSS at the signing ceremony.

HABIBMETRO Bank Financial inclusion sign agreement DHACSS DHACSS students future leaders

